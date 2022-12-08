PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Buys 2,800 Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 14.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tenneco during the first quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Tenneco during the first quarter valued at approximately $954,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tenneco in a research report on Saturday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of TEN opened at $19.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.21. Tenneco Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.73.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.89). Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 73.88% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

