PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,390 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies makes up about 2.0% of PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $7,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 240.9% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 20,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 14,453 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,468,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 729,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,825,000 after buying an additional 64,553 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $50.47 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $84.85. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

