PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Has $159,000 Stock Holdings in Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS – Get Rating) by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,519 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Partners Bancorp worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Partners Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Partners Bancorp by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. now owns 158,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 83,683 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Partners Bancorp by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Partners Bancorp by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 56,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 11,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Partners Bancorp by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 13,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.54% of the company’s stock.

Partners Bancorp Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ PTRS opened at $8.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.10. Partners Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $10.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.25 million, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Partners Bancorp Increases Dividend

Partners Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PTRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.12 million for the quarter. Partners Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 16.90%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Partners Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Partners Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

Partners Bancorp Profile

Partners Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Bank of Delmarva that provides financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers checking, money market, NOW, IRA, savings, cash management, and time deposit accounts, as well as remote deposit capture and mobile deposit services.

