PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON – Get Rating) by 184,790.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,479 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 223,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 125,001 shares during the period. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,011,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,515,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,006,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $797,000. Institutional investors own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRON opened at $10.80 on Thursday. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.10.

About Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

