PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 400 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on TSM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $79.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $412.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.98. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3392 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

