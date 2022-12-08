PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Sells 155,300 Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 632,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,300 shares during the quarter. Universal Technical Institute comprises about 1.6% of PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.87% of Universal Technical Institute worth $5,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,537,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,993 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 10.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 953,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,438,000 after acquiring an additional 91,584 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 4.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 670,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 31,276 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 166.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 660,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 411,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 3.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 538,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after buying an additional 18,136 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Universal Technical Institute Stock Down 0.8 %

UTI stock opened at $7.21 on Thursday. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $243.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Universal Technical Institute

UTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

(Get Rating)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.