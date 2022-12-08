PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Sells 300 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lowered its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Stock Down 1.0 %

MSTR opened at $193.49 on Thursday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $641.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $214.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($1.90). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 261.38% and a negative return on equity of 348.42%. The firm had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post -26.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

MicroStrategy Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

