Penn Capital Management Company LLC Acquires 206,607 Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,416,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 206,607 shares during the period. NOW accounts for approximately 1.5% of Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in NOW were worth $13,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of NOW by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 80,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of NOW by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NOW by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 103,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOW in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of NOW by 839.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

DNOW opened at $12.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.67. NOW Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $13.51.

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.60 million. NOW had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 5.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NOW Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered NOW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

