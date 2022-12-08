Penn Capital Management Company LLC Acquires New Position in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 610,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,527,000. Artivion makes up 1.2% of Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned approximately 1.51% of Artivion at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,987,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,328,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $532,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,521,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $748,000. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Artivion from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Artivion from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Artivion from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Artivion from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Artivion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of Artivion stock opened at $12.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Artivion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $23.43. The company has a market cap of $511.38 million, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.38.

Artivion Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

