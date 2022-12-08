Penn Capital Management Company LLC Buys 28,340 Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,340 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned 1.06% of Metropolitan Bank worth $8,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the first quarter worth $641,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Metropolitan Bank by 130.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Metropolitan Bank by 34.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MCB opened at $55.90 on Thursday. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $115.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.58.

Metropolitan Bank ( NYSE:MCB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.31 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 15.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

