Penn Capital Management Company LLC Buys 472,449 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 1,012.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 472,449 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned 0.58% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $8,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552,591 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $332,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,152 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,332.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 489,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,746,000 after purchasing an additional 455,602 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth about $9,949,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter worth about $6,723,000.

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

BLMN stock opened at $20.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.34. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $25.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 92.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.58%.

Insider Activity at Bloomin’ Brands

In related news, CEO David J. Deno sold 60,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $1,472,034.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,078,494.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,892,538.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Deno sold 60,354 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $1,472,034.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,078,494.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 724,508 shares of company stock valued at $17,083,646 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BLMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

