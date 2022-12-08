Penn Capital Management Company LLC Buys 53,749 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,207 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,749 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned about 0.28% of Rapid7 worth $10,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RPD. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

Shares of RPD stock opened at $31.33 on Thursday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $122.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $175.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Rapid7 from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.31.

Insider Activity at Rapid7

In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $1,214,858.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,495,480.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Timothy M. Adams acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,294 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $1,214,858.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,495,480.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rapid7 Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

