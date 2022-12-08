Penn Capital Management Company LLC Grows Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 461.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,255 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Five Below worth $9,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIVE. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Five Below by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,638,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $795,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Five Below by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $166,294,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 184,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,909,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $178.56 on Thursday. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $214.50. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total transaction of $1,855,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,415 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,941.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total transaction of $1,855,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,415 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,941.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total value of $1,746,005.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,742,150.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,125 shares of company stock worth $6,277,885 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Five Below from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Five Below from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Five Below from $178.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Five Below in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.79.

Five Below Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

See Also

