Penn Capital Management Company LLC Has $11.51 Million Stock Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 269.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 189,141 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,989 shares during the period. Kirby comprises approximately 1.2% of Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $11,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Kirby by 18,106.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,149,345 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,032 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Kirby in the 1st quarter worth $28,876,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Kirby by 272.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 518,218 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,528,000 after buying an additional 379,062 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kirby during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,978,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Kirby by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,770,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $127,830,000 after buying an additional 300,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $65.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.36. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $54.99 and a 12-month high of $75.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The shipping company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Kirby had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $745.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kirby in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Kirby

(Get Rating)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.