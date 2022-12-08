Penn Capital Management Company LLC Purchases 105,488 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,488 shares during the quarter. H&E Equipment Services comprises approximately 1.6% of Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned 1.43% of H&E Equipment Services worth $14,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HEES. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 8.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 14.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 568.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 15,458 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 7.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 6,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $279,085.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,001.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $44.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.11. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.97%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.

