Penn Capital Management Company LLC Purchases 495,553 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,696,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 495,553 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $6,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 159,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 91,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems stock opened at $3.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average is $3.44. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $14.74.

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. Research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CYH shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Community Health Systems to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.13.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

