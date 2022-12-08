Penn Capital Management Company LLC Raises Position in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,832 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Paya worth $3,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paya by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,802,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596,893 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Paya by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,801,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,436,000 after buying an additional 1,709,303 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Paya by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,137,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,430,000 after buying an additional 1,045,142 shares during the period. Atairos Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paya in the 1st quarter worth $6,040,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Paya in the 2nd quarter worth $3,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paya stock opened at $8.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average of $6.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 142.52 and a beta of 0.22. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $9.50.

PAYA has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Paya from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Paya to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Paya from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Paya from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Paya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.43.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

