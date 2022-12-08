Penn Capital Management Company LLC Raises Position in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,832 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Paya worth $3,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paya by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,802,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596,893 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Paya by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,801,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,436,000 after buying an additional 1,709,303 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Paya by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,137,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,430,000 after buying an additional 1,045,142 shares during the period. Atairos Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paya in the 1st quarter worth $6,040,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Paya in the 2nd quarter worth $3,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.
Paya Price Performance
Shares of Paya stock opened at $8.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average of $6.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 142.52 and a beta of 0.22. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $9.50.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Paya
Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paya (PAYA)
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
- Top 10 Searched Stocks on MarketBeat All-Access
Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.