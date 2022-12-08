Penn Capital Management Company LLC Reduces Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,089 shares during the period. Lantheus accounts for 1.4% of Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Lantheus worth $13,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Lantheus by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter worth $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 8.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 2.5% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Lantheus news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 2,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total value of $186,167.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,019,546.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 2,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total value of $186,167.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,019,546.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Paul Blanchfield sold 2,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $133,249.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,052,706.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,718 shares of company stock valued at $1,665,685 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LNTH. StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jonestrading began coverage on Lantheus in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Lantheus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $54.33 on Thursday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $87.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.96.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. Lantheus had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $239.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.52 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

