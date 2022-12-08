PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Stake Raised by CastleKnight Management LP

CastleKnight Management LP raised its position in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1,694.9% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PENN shares. StockNews.com downgraded PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. CBRE Group cut their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.39.

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

About PENN Entertainment

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $33.29 on Thursday. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $53.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.58 and its 200-day moving average is $32.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

Further Reading

