PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) to Issue $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 122.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 119.7%.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of PMT stock opened at $14.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $18.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PMT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,609,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,746,000 after purchasing an additional 460,177 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,485,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,693,000 after buying an additional 178,783 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 291.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 194,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 144,707 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 285.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 168,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 124,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PMT. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.57.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.