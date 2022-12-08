Pentwater Capital Management LP Makes New $4.83 Million Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 135,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 2.2% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 13,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.2% during the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 25,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 4.2% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLB opened at $50.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $56.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 57,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $3,152,064.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,067,772.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 57,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $3,152,064.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,551 shares in the company, valued at $10,067,772.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,486,483 shares of company stock valued at $196,061,819 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark increased their price target on Schlumberger to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.37.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

