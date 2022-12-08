Pentwater Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE)

Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP owned about 0.13% of Cadre as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cadre by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 103,014 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadre in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cadre in the 2nd quarter valued at $688,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadre by 4,106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 457,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 446,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cadre in the 2nd quarter valued at $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

Cadre stock opened at $23.15 on Thursday. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $31.50. The company has a market capitalization of $864.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Cadre’s payout ratio is currently 400.05%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Cadre to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Cadre from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cadre in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cadre in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cadre from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

