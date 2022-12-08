Pentwater Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Pentwater Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,234,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298,600 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP owned about 0.50% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $29,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Point Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 9,508,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,086,000 after buying an additional 287,000 shares in the last quarter. Clear Sky Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter valued at $531,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter worth about $1,512,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 1.5% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 52,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Governors Lane LP lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Governors Lane LP now owns 972,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,909,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $25.23 on Thursday. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.89.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

