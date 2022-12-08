Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €220.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) has been given a €220.00 ($231.58) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €198.00 ($208.42) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($215.79) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €210.00 ($221.05) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays set a €265.00 ($278.95) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €199.00 ($209.47) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Pernod Ricard Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of RI stock opened at €187.70 ($197.58) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €182.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €183.42. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of €107.25 ($112.89) and a 52-week high of €136.25 ($143.42).

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.