Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.49 billion-$4.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.53 billion.

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $31.61 on Thursday. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $43.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.66.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.10). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Perrigo’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -165.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRGO shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Perrigo from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Perrigo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Argus upgraded Perrigo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 5.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 38.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo in the second quarter valued at approximately $517,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 30.0% in the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 243.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 9,001 shares during the period. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

