Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a GBX 1,360 ($16.58) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,530 ($30.85) to GBX 2,150 ($26.22) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Persimmon from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,290 ($15.73) to GBX 1,230 ($15.00) in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Persimmon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Persimmon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 1,480 ($18.05) to GBX 1,117 ($13.62) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,714.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS PSMMY opened at $31.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.52. Persimmon has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $80.35.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

