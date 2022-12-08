Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Given New GBX 670 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 770 ($9.39) to GBX 670 ($8.17) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 750 ($9.15) to GBX 770 ($9.39) in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised Phoenix Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 788 ($9.61) to GBX 790 ($9.63) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 700 ($8.54) to GBX 710 ($8.66) in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Phoenix Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phoenix Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $715.00.

Phoenix Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PNXGF remained flat at $6.67 on Thursday. Phoenix Group has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $9.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.87.

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

