Pi Financial Increases Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Price Target to C$1.10

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Pi Financial from C$0.90 to C$1.10 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Pi Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 111.54% from the company’s current price.

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Liberty Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Liberty Gold alerts:

Liberty Gold Stock Performance

Shares of TSE LGD traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.52. 207,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,380. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Liberty Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.31 and a 1 year high of C$1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.46. The stock has a market cap of C$165.27 million and a P/E ratio of -3.38.

Liberty Gold Company Profile

Liberty Gold ( TSE:LGD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Liberty Gold will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 749 owned unpatented claims, 99 leased unpatented claims, 633 acres of leased patented claims, 160 acres of leased private land, and 926 acres of leased State covering an area of 7,194 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 622 unpatented lode claims covering 4,845 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.