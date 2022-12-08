Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Shares Bought by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,168 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PDM. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3,499.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on PDM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE PDM opened at $9.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.94. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $19.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.47). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.94 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 262.51%.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

