PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PCK)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSE PCK opened at $7.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.88. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $9.79.
In other news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke acquired 25,000 shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
