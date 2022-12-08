PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PCK)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE PCK opened at $7.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.88. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $9.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke acquired 25,000 shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 253.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,450 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 22,540 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,769 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 31,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,494 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 47,448 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

