PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.3% annually over the last three years.

Get PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Stock Down 1.8 %

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund stock opened at $7.02 on Thursday. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $10.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.49.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 79,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.