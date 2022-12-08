PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.3% annually over the last three years.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Stock Down 1.8 %
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund stock opened at $7.02 on Thursday. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $10.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.49.
PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.
