Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Chairman Benjamin Silbermann Sells 150,000 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $3,391,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 5th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $3,622,500.00.
- On Friday, December 2nd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $3,745,500.00.
- On Wednesday, November 30th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $3,688,500.00.
- On Monday, November 28th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $3,685,500.00.
- On Friday, November 25th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $3,756,000.00.
- On Wednesday, November 23rd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $3,742,500.00.
- On Monday, November 21st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $3,571,500.00.
- On Friday, November 18th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $3,649,500.00.
- On Wednesday, November 16th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 123,578 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $3,100,572.02.
- On Monday, November 14th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $3,675,000.00.
Pinterest Stock Performance
NYSE:PINS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,586,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,570,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.05 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $41.23.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pinterest from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pinterest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Pinterest from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Pinterest to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.68.
About Pinterest
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.
Read More
