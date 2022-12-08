Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS)

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cass Information Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cass Information Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Cass Information Systems Price Performance

Shares of CASS stock opened at $42.43 on Tuesday. Cass Information Systems has a 1-year low of $31.84 and a 1-year high of $44.35. The firm has a market cap of $579.64 million, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems ( NASDAQ:CASS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $47.21 million during the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 15.49%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 204.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 298,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,347,000 after acquiring an additional 200,294 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 863,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,952,000 after buying an additional 97,167 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cass Information Systems in the second quarter valued at $2,510,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cass Information Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,188,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 279.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 55,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

