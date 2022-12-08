PlatinX Price Reaches $0.0324 (PTX)

PlatinX (PTX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Over the last week, PlatinX has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. One PlatinX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0324 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PlatinX has a total market cap of $188.35 million and $200,720.86 worth of PlatinX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PlatinX Profile

PlatinX’s launch date was December 5th, 2021. PlatinX’s total supply is 5,110,000,000 tokens. PlatinX’s official Twitter account is @platinxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PlatinX is platinx.io.

Buying and Selling PlatinX

According to CryptoCompare, “An all-in-one one solution for all crypto projects right from Market Making, DeFi, OTC Trading, Programmatic Execution, Crypto assets Options, Risk Management Liquidity Enhancement, Strong Order Book to Crypto exchange development.PlatinX provides services to its clientele helping them with access to crypto asset trading. Be it a financial institution looking to launch crypto or an institution wanting to establish an exchange or company adopting blockchain technology.Telegram”

