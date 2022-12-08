PLC Ultima Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $773.10 Million (PLCU)

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. PLC Ultima has a total market cap of $773.10 million and $6.04 million worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PLC Ultima coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,276.45 or 0.07572733 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PLC Ultima has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PLC Ultima alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $922.00 or 0.05474800 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.06 or 0.00504833 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,084.07 or 0.30175333 BTC.

About PLC Ultima

PLC Ultima launched on December 6th, 2021. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 605,666 coins. PLC Ultima’s official website is plcultima.com. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PLC Ultima

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLC Ultima directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLC Ultima should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PLC Ultima using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PLC Ultima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PLC Ultima and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.