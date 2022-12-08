PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC) Shares Bought by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,739 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.39% of PMV Consumer Acquisition worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in PMV Consumer Acquisition by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 543,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in PMV Consumer Acquisition by 78.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 501,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 467,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 107,678 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PMV Consumer Acquisition by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 23,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in PMV Consumer Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $2,779,000. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PMV Consumer Acquisition stock opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91. PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $10.04.

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the consumer industry. PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

