Polaris (NYSE:PII) Shares Gap Down to $108.13

Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $108.13, but opened at $105.57. Polaris shares last traded at $106.54, with a volume of 3,749 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PII has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Polaris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup set a $112.00 target price on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

Polaris Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.68.

Polaris Announces Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 50.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polaris

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Polaris by 3.4% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 18,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Polaris by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

