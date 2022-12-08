Populous One Day Trading Volume Hits $152,759.60 (PPT)

Populous (PPT) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One Populous token can now be bought for about $0.0653 or 0.00000388 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Populous has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Populous has a total market cap of $3.48 million and $152,759.60 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Populous’ launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. The official website for Populous is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

