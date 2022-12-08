Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC) Stock Price Down 13.5%

Positron Co. (OTCMKTS:POSC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 13.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.69. 295 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 10,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.84.

Positron Corporation, a nuclear medicine healthcare company, specializes in the business of cardiac positron emission tomography (PET) imaging in the United States. It offers attrius PET scanner, clinical and technical services, and financing solutions enables healthcare providers to accurately diagnose cardiac disease, improve patient outcomes, and practice cost effective medicines.

