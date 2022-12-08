Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.80

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$33.80 and traded as high as C$34.07. Power Co. of Canada shares last traded at C$33.81, with a volume of 3,065,444 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities lowered shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$41.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$38.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$32.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.78. The stock has a market cap of C$22.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14. The company has a current ratio of 123.81, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

