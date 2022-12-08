Powered Brands (OTCMKTS:POWRU) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Powered Brands (OTCMKTS:POWRU – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05. 54,533 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 346% from the average session volume of 12,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

Powered Brands Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93.

Institutional Trading of Powered Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWRU. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in Powered Brands by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 17,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 7,787 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Powered Brands by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 242,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 30,558 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Powered Brands in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Powered Brands by 12.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Powered Brands during the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

Powered Brands Company Profile

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Powered Brands was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

