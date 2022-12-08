Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 2,373,814 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,413,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,373,814 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 3.27% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $2,116,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PNC shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.97.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $156.85. The stock had a trading volume of 11,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,165. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $63.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

