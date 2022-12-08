Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,156,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,164,276 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.13% of Avantor worth $2,679,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 217.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 2,786.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVTR traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.01. The stock had a trading volume of 25,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,589,763. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.38.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 8.38%. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $258,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,684.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Avantor news, CEO Michael Stubblefield purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $314,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,998,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $258,875.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,684.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Avantor from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Avantor from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Avantor to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.93.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

