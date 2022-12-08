Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 1,976,664 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,348,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,976,664 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 5.58% of Southern worth $4,232,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SO. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 93.6% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Southern by 186.2% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SO traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $68.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,522,576. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.71 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.74 and a 200-day moving average of $71.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Southern to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.42.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

