Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,853,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,556,335 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 2.4% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 3.94% of UnitedHealth Group worth $18,929,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,550,269 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $796,309,000 after purchasing an additional 45,692 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 21.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 730,822 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $375,372,000 after purchasing an additional 128,709 shares during the period. Pavadi Capital LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 18.9% in the second quarter. Pavadi Capital LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 60.5% in the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 182.4% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,800 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $4.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $547.26. The company had a trading volume of 16,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,195. The company has a market capitalization of $511.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.73 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $528.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $519.36.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total transaction of $329,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,705. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.16.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

