Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.26 Billion Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,860,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,558,184 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,259,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 5.6% in the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde Stock Up 0.7 %

LIN stock traded up $2.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $333.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,755. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $352.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $306.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $164.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. Linde’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 61.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Linde in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $338.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Linde to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.72.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

