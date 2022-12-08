Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.37 Billion Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,312,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,871 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 13.47% of Teledyne Technologies worth $2,367,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,564 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 40.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,245,000 after purchasing an additional 12,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 389,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $184,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.99, for a total value of $618,601.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,656.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.49, for a total value of $1,677,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,522,062.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.99, for a total value of $618,601.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,656.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,505 shares of company stock valued at $4,375,766 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock traded up $3.45 on Thursday, hitting $414.58. 349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,985. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $384.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $383.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.09. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $325.00 and a one year high of $493.97.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TDY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

