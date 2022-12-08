Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 21,231,474 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,564,738 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 21,231,474 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.16% of Rivian Automotive worth $3,643,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 276.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 15,910 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the second quarter worth $896,000. Cavalry Management Group LLC increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 1,021,397 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $21,308,000 after buying an additional 289,619 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 41.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 62,225 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 18,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of RIVN traded up 0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching 28.57. The company had a trading volume of 192,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,820,264. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of 19.25 and a 52 week high of 121.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 31.92 and a 200 day moving average price of 32.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RIVN. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive to $41.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 52.57.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total transaction of 497,086.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,833,792.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 34.38, for a total transaction of 58,067.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,071,199.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total transaction of 497,086.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,151 shares in the company, valued at 2,833,792.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.