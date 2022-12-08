Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 33,352,250 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,774,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,352,250 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.81% of Bank of America worth $2,016,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 124.0% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 36,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 20,024 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 19.0% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Bank of America by 2,176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 313,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,769,000 after acquiring an additional 328,897 shares during the period. Coastwise Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $598,000. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 52.2% in the second quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.80. The stock had a trading volume of 313,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,872,032. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.14. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $263.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.15.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

