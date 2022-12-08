Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 5,924,329 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,807,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,924,329 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 0.6% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.74% of AbbVie worth $4,718,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 80.6% during the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.4 %

AbbVie stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $164.77. 30,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,260,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.75 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.45. The company has a market cap of $291.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.78.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

